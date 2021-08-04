Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brightcove in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Brightcove’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62. Brightcove has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

