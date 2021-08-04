Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $473.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 44,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 351,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 6,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightcove (BCOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.