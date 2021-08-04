Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $62,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Ecolab by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,964. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

