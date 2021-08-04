Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 5,296 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $105,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,410. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

