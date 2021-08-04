British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 521.20 ($6.81). British Land shares last traded at GBX 510.60 ($6.67), with a volume of 1,159,560 shares traded.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 482.86 ($6.31).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 508.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.08%.

In other British Land news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Also, insider Simon Carter acquired 39,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65). Insiders have bought a total of 57,216 shares of company stock worth $29,041,283 over the last 90 days.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

