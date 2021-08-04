Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brixmor Property Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.70-$1.76 EPS.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 2,598,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.35.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.