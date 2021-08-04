Broadscale Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 11th (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Broadscale Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 11th. Broadscale Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Broadscale Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of SCLEU stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Broadscale Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $159,000.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

