Brokerages Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Earnings of -$1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.63) to ($5.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.53.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $4.77 on Wednesday, hitting $183.58. 29,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,478. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $184.83.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.