Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.16) to $0.30. Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $94,979,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 409,161 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $25,194,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 181.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 392,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 253,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $79.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

