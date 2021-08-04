Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.16) to $0.30. Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $94,979,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 409,161 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $25,194,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 181.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 392,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 253,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $79.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.