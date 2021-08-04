Brokerages Anticipate TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

TCON has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.