Brokerages Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.00 Million

Brokerages expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce $199.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.40 million and the highest is $210.49 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $59.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 237.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $860.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.40 million to $898.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,708 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,057 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 448,788 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

