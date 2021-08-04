Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.88 Billion

Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will announce sales of $135.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.44 billion and the highest is $137.77 billion. Walmart posted sales of $137.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $551.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $543.08 billion to $557.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $566.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $558.87 billion to $576.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $105,215,865.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 81,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 43,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

