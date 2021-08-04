Brokerages Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARG. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $248,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,473.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $402,887.26. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 558,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,079,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,709 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. 1,388,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

