Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. CoreSite Realty posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

NYSE COR opened at $139.98 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,629 shares of company stock worth $1,469,353 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 129.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

