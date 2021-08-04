Brokerages Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post sales of $3.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.40 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $9.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.44 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $38.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

DURECT stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,936. DURECT has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DURECT by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

