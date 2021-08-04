Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.37. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NYSE:AJX opened at $12.71 on Friday. Great Ajax has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 302,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

