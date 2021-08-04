Brokerages Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Performance Food Group posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,244 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,524 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,666 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,627 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 57,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5,310.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 227,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 223,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $41.92. 57,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.