Brokerages Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Target Price at $17.58

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

HRUFF stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

