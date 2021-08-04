Brokerages Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT at $228.05

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC stock opened at $134.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.96. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.