Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Price Target at $160.42

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.69. 5,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,306. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $196.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

