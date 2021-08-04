Brokerages Set UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target at $73.38

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH opened at $60.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06. UiPath has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.