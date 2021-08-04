Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target at $54.86

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.86.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $120,693.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $789,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,749 shares of company stock worth $860,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

