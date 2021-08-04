Brokerages Set Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Target Price at $20.60

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

ZYXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of ZYXI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,559. The company has a market cap of $523.14 million, a P/E ratio of 99.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Zynex has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after buying an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,468 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

