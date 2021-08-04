Brokerages Set Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Target Price at $20.60

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.
ZYXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
Shares of ZYXI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,559. The company has a market cap of $523.14 million, a P/E ratio of 99.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Zynex has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73.
In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after buying an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,468 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.