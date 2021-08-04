Brokers Issue Forecasts for Coursera, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coursera in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter.

Get Coursera alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COUR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.35.

Shares of COUR opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.17. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,060,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Coursera by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,771,000 after buying an additional 5,400,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,230,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $304,487.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,707.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,289 shares of company stock valued at $12,969,302 in the last three months.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.