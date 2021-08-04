Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dana Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DAN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE:DAN opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.51. Dana has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dana by 916.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Dana by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.