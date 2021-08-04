Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

BRKL stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 373,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,605. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

