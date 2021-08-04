Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $351.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $351.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

