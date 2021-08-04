Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 28,742 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,873 shares of company stock worth $19,508,201. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

