Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 97,284 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

