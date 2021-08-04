Brookstone Capital Management Invests $2.99 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,073 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,841,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $157.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.03. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.40 and a one year high of $158.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

