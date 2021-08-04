BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,236 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of BRP Group worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BRP Group by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BRP Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

