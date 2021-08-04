Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,502 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 10,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

