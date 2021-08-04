Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 879 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.7% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,299,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,980,000 after buying an additional 194,874 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,366,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,111. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $72.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

