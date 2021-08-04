Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 2.9% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,852 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.98.

NYSE A traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.20. 51,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,876. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

