Bruderman Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Toro by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in The Toro by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Toro by 14.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the first quarter worth $173,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,525. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.