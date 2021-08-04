Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.325-2.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.Bruker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.930 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66. Bruker has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.