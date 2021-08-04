Bryan J. Hartin Sells 19,596 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 19,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $803,827.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IRDM stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.56 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.