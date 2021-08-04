BSC Station (BSCS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.13 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $1.07 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0849 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BSC Station has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00145258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.55 or 0.99994599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.57 or 0.00845555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

