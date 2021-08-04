BSCView One Day Trading Volume Tops $19,738.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, BSCView has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One BSCView coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCView has a market capitalization of $247,677.52 and $19,738.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00101384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00144688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,339.82 or 0.99834443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.77 or 0.00847035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

