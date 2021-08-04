Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BVRDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday.

Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $$33.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.42. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

