Burke W. Whitman Buys 1,500 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $13,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
FOLD stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 3,519,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.
