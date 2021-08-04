BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,307.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $605,629. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

