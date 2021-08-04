BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of BWXT traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 892,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,286. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $64,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,307.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $605,629. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

