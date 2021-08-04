Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 20th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of CHW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 86,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,149. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $11.39.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
