Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 20th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CHW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 86,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,149. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $11.39.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.