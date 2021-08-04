Caliber Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.87.

Shares of BABA traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.20. 548,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,208,016. The firm has a market cap of $547.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.52. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

