Caliber Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $620.93. 35,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,919. The company has a market cap of $295.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $631.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.