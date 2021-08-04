Caliber Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after purchasing an additional 703,125 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.96. 220,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.57. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

