Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.70. 963,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,122,428. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.76.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

