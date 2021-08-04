California Resources (CRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

CRC stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. California Resources has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.79.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $2,954,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,103,896 shares of company stock valued at $161,088,842.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

