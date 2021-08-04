California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 51.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 66.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $392.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.36. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.50 and a 52 week high of $460.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.